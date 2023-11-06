Previous
Next
new job in the morning by zardz
Photo 3162

new job in the morning

.. classroom hunting in the evening

My first day of work in a vegan bistro + meeting with E. at FF that had a cool ALUO exhibition
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise