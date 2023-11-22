Previous
Next
pistaccio milk by zardz
Photo 3186

pistaccio milk

We went to a new really cute cafe and I didn't feel like drinking coffee so I took this pistaccio milk and it was surpisingly delicious.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise