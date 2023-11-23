Previous
Berlin for HP part 2 by zardz
Photo 3187

Berlin for HP part 2

There was a HP pub quiz in Berlin that I really wanted to go to for so long that I decided to fly there again, making it twice in two months

We went for mulled wine our first evening, although it was raining quite heavily
zardz

