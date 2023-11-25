Previous
finally back to Dača 3> by zardz
Photo 3189

finally back to Dača 3>

I really liked this restaurant a few years back, they have awesome breakfasts.

Afterwards we went to a middle ages themed christmas market to have some Feuerzangenbowle :D
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

zardz

