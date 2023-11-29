Previous
Next
Ikea krof for breakfast by zardz
Photo 3193

Ikea krof for breakfast

I bought an extra krof to have it for breakfast the next day at work xd
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise