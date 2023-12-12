Previous
Next
leaving signs by zardz
Photo 3195

leaving signs

We needed a plumber and in order for him to finish his job, he had to turn off the water for the whole building. I had to go break the news to our neighbours
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise