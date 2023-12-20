Previous
new adventure begins by zardz
Photo 3203

new adventure begins

Tired of not having enough shifts I applied for a delivery job.
E. came with me for the first time and I was so nervous I wanted to cry xD sori 3> the second time was much better
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
880% complete

