Photo 3185
secret santa
We were doing ss at my new work place and I got a coworker I knew was a fan of all things Japanese. I made him a box of Jpn sweets and put soju there as well (I think he likes to drink and I was afraid he might die without this warning).
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
