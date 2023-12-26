Previous
evening with the gang by zardz
Photo 3190

evening with the gang

With K&M in town for holidays, we met in the centre to eat and drink (mostly hot chocolate haha)
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
