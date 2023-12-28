Previous
afternoon in Štajerska by zardz
afternoon in Štajerska

Went to visit B. for an afternoon because I was working in the morning and we went to a nearby village to see a live nativity scene with her mom. It wasn't only live but also moving around xD
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

