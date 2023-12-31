Previous
Next
Happy 2024 by zardz
Photo 3235

Happy 2024

I craved an easy celebration at home so we went to a georgian restaurant for hachapuri, beer and tarragon lemonade. Afterwards we went home and watched The Godfather \o/

I wish to be healthy, have enough money and be a little less anxious~
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise