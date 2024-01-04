Previous
Next
back to Bloke 2 by zardz
Photo 3239

back to Bloke 2

A short walk to the road because back pain xD we spent the day reading, grilling, watching Supernatural and hiding from a killer mouse
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise