assembling drama by zardz
Photo 3248

assembling drama

I assembled this new shoe thingy all by myself and when I realised the drawers don't fit because of some loose screws, I wanted to cry
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
