Emonika finally? by zardz
Photo 3250

Emonika finally?

The street is being expanded and the usual walking area is closed on both sides so they made this part where you have to walk on the street. I really like walking on streets for some reason so this was really exciting
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

zardz

