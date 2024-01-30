Previous
alone for the first time by zardz
Photo 3265

alone for the first time

I had to prepare the bistro and the first thing to do is to put lables on the bottles of juice .. There's usually around 15 of them but I had at least 50, which took me 35min xD
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
