weirdest sklanjatev by zardz
weirdest sklanjatev

I was studying sklanjatve and this dativ for masculine nouns ending on -i or -y was so weird that I had to doublecheck in my czech HP because there's a lot of Harry
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

zardz

