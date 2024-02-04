Previous
Sarajevo 1984 by zardz
Photo 3270

Sarajevo 1984

There's a small exhibition about the Olympics in Sarajevo and they exhibited tons of Vučkos from a private collector/maker and I loved the bob-slide ones haha
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

zardz

