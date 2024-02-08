Previous
Zajec exhibition by zardz
Photo 3274

Zajec exhibition

We went to the national gallery on the day all galleries are free of charge and it turned out the one exhibition we wanted to see was an exception. We went anyway and enjoyed the sculptures of the sculpturer that made the Prešern monument
