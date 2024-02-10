Previous
Next
cut it in half please by zardz
Photo 3276

cut it in half please

The burger is quite tiny and the coworker cut it in half before assembling it
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise