Happy bday to me~ by zardz
Happy bday to me~

A day in the name of bread, new cool hipsterish places and sun 🌞
We went to this cafe I really wanted to go to and sat right under the giant clock/temperature sign, which was really cool and a bit scary
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
