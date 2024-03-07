Previous
Next
Köln kölsching by zardz
Photo 3302

Köln kölsching

Met with K. in Köln for HP Visions of magic~ we came an evening earlier and went for a (really disgusting) cocktail in kölsch - Cologne beer served in this narrow glass
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise