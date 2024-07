Köln to Berlin train drama

Travelling during workers' demonstrations was quite a challenge. It all seemed lost when our trains were cancelled and we were late to the only remaining one that would get us to Berlin in time. After running like crazy and jumping on a train in literary last second we caught our ride home and even got to sit the whole time, because we managed to reserve seats in advance \o/



Getting two cups of coffee in a train full of passengers sitting everywhere where there was space was a challenge too