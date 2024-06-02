Previous
celebration crepes by zardz
Photo 3353

celebration crepes

We talked crepes and we talked this specific restaurant a week earlier and it was a great combination to celebrate Kus' bday without her present oops
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
918% complete

