trying luwak coffee by zardz
Photo 3378

trying luwak coffee

I bought it as a souvenir for J., it's made from coffee beans digested by luwaks (I bought it before I saw poor luwaks trapped in small cages v.v). It was very bubbly but the taste was okay, it was bitter but without the a strong bitter aftertaste
22nd June 2024

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
