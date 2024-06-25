Previous
off to Krk by zardz
Photo 3381

off to Krk

.. through Rijeka
Went to the seaside a few days after our parents and we spent an afternoon in Rijeka where we found a cool cafe and a cool asian restaurant

In the evening we watched soccer together and cheered for 0:0, Slo:Eng
25th June 2024

zardz

