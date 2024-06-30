Previous
visiting military history park by zardz
visiting military history park

It's always nice to see a place repurposed and not left to rot; this time an old military post abandoned in the 90s but renewed as a museum; too bad we were to late to enter the submarine xD
30th June 2024

zardz

