Previous
Next
magical musical by zardz
Photo 3390

magical musical

We went to Celje to see a musical on Veronika Deseniška after a coworker recommended it to me. The scene was really beautiful and if it wasn't really late on a Thursday I'd enjoy it more xx
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise