worst mailman by zardz
Photo 3442

worst mailman

Guest left me this postcard to mail and I put it in a book to not crumble it but then I didn't read the book for a few weeks, oops.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
943% complete

