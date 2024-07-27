Previous
CZ, Prague 1 by zardz
CZ, Prague 1

Went to CZ for about a week to test my cz skills. I found many cool cafes with a hidden garden, like this one that was empty for some strange reason
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

zardz

