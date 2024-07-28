Previous
CZ, Prague 1.5
CZ, Prague 1.5

I wanted to try openair cinema and there was a screening of short czech movies that day in a park near the castle so I went. Just as the first movie was about to start, it started pouring rain and we were all hiding under the trees, no umbrellas at hand, until it stopped. I then watched 4/6 movies standing up, while most of the people were brave enough to sit on wet chairs (but then they didn't only have one pair of shorts and shoes with them). I had to leave early to catch my tram

It was nice but why are short movies always so depressing?
zardz

