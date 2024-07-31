Previous
CZ, Prague 3 by zardz
CZ, Prague 3

Spent the day going through old bookshops and buying a few books in cz \o/
I also had the most disgusting coffee in a cool brutalist place that also has a rooftop, where I went later in the day for beer
