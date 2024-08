CZ, Olomouc

I wanted to visit a new town and Olomouc was close to Brno from where I had my bus home a day later.

My cz teacher used to live here so I spent the day doing the insider stuff she recommended to me - I saw two cool views of the town, ate really good vietnamese, had beer at two different spots and even tried nakládaný hermelin, a special czech snack served in pubs