CZ, Moravský krumlov

After missing my early bus to Brno because I waited at a wrong station (ffs), I came to Brno, left my luggage at the station and continued my journey to Moravský krumlov, a minitown that holds an exhibition of Alfons Mucha's works on Slavic history.



The exhibition was amazing, the town itself really small and I kinda wish I'd stay there a bit longer before returning to Brno, where I waited for my train to Vienna and later bus home.