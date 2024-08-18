Previous
Next
souvenirs 1 by zardz
Photo 3473

souvenirs 1

K. came back from her travels and we met in a cafe none of us has been to before, chatted and looked through the Japanese-Korean-Chinese souvenirs :D
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise