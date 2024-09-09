Previous
movie night by zardz
Photo 3495

movie night

We can rarely agree to a movie so I decided one of us should just pick it every other time. I had to go through 2h of torture from an 80s comedy
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
