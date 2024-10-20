Previous
pain in the ass marathon by zardz
pain in the ass marathon

Went to work by foot to avoid possible closed streets because of the marathon. Watching the runners with E. later after work
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

zardz

@zardz
