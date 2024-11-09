Previous
Next
Leeds for a day or two by zardz
Photo 3556

Leeds for a day or two

We continued our journey to Leeds where we slept in an airbnb half an hour away from city centre. We had our own kitchen so we had amazing dinners bought at our beloved Sainsbury's (while watching Murder she wrote).
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact