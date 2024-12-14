Previous
Next
Zagreb and Vojko 1 by zardz
Photo 3589

Zagreb and Vojko 1

We went to ZG to go to a concert but were there early so we went for a walk around the centre to see the christmas lights and have some mulled wine. To cite J. when I asked him to take a picture of our wines together: stop terrorizing me with photos
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact