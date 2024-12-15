Previous
Zagreb and Vojko 2 by zardz
Photo 3590

Zagreb and Vojko 2

The concert was in a smaller venue and I felt a bit claustrophobic xD we took a nap before going there since our flat was less than 100m away. I liked the few songs I knew and I'd love to go again some day, since we didn't stay until the end °°'
zardz

