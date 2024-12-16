Previous
ny dinner party by zardz
Photo 3591

ny dinner party

We had a dinner party at work in the same restaurant as last year - it wasn't as cool as last year since my favourite coworker(s) didn't attend but at least the food was good (this was appetizer woth hommos)
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

zardz

