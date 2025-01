goodbye 2024

This was an okay year I guess, at least the second half. I wish some people were still with us but death does give good perspective on life and its everyday "struggles".



Hosting a murder mystery ny's eve party \o/ preparations were too hectic for my taste but everything turned out just fine and the mystery was solved xD

Mystery's theme was the 1920s and the murder happened in a speakeasy, which was our kitchen hehe