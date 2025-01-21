Previous
screen-ception by zardz
Photo 3628

screen-ception

Postman rang the main door and I saw our car on camera, haha. weird feeling
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
994% complete

