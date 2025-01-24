Previous
trip to Celje by zardz
Photo 3630

trip to Celje

when bureaucracy in your hometown doesn't want to cooperate, you go to a town 75km away to do the business \o/
nice trip, great lunch and finally a pistachio krof from Jager
