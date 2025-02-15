Previous
a lesson in wrestling by zardz
a lesson in wrestling

Our friend is a big wrestling fan and invited us to his place to explain it a bit. When we knew all the characters in the end, we got quite into it and we made plans to watch the next big match together xD
zardz

