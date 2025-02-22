Previous
happy bday driska by zardz
Photo 3660

happy bday driska

E's turn \o/
after this croissant cake we went to a pretty cool escape room, escaping from a submarine and saving Urška in the process
we had the most expensive beer (wtf was that!) and finally had the hotpot together with parents, was really fun
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
