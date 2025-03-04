Sign up
Photo 3669
I miss the old marvel times
We went to see the new Captain America and I thought the movie was a bit boring, however I was the only one thinking that xD we spent the evening in mcd mostly talking about hot people haha
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
365
