stakes are lifted by zardz
stakes are lifted

We playes pingpong a few days in a row and decided to lift the stakes - whoever loses more matches by the end of the month has to pay for dinner
5th March 2025

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1005% complete

