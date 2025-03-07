Previous
trip to Snežnik castle 1 by zardz
Photo 3672

trip to Snežnik castle 1

I really wanted to go here for so long (and even more to the summer festival there but it looks like I missed that chance)
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

zardz

