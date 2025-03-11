Previous
Washing machine was dying but instead of calling for a specialist we followed youtube instructions on how to fix it and it worked xD it was messy, water was everywhere - the problem was an evil sock stuck in the tube - but now it works like new
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

