rainy Bloke 1

We went to Bloke again and the weather was the worst, it rained heavily and the new keys we got for the hut were not working, which we only realised when we got there. Thankfully J's brother proposed to bring us his keys and we met on the middle of the way to exchange them. And also our car got stuck in mud and it only moved after J. started shaking it while I was pressing the gas pedal x.x



the picture is from a day later when we cut some wood for the furnace